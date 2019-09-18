Prominent Democratic Donor Accused of Drugging Men Suffering From Addiction and Homelessness for Sex Fetish

Ed Buck at a campaign event in September 2010 in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck was arrested and charged on Tuesday with operating a drug house, administering methamphetamine, and battery after a man suffered an overdose at Buck’s Los Angeles home last week. The 37-year-old man survived the overdose after Buck injected him with large amount of methamphetamine. This was the third methamphetamine overdose at the 65-year-old’s home since 2017. Two of the overdose victims—both black men—died, the most recent in January.

Prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence in either of the two deaths to file charges, though Buck, an LGBTQ political activist, is the subject of a wrongful-death suit in the January death at his West Hollywood apartment. In authorizing the charges, prosecutors accused Buck, the Los Angeles Times notes, of being a “violent sexual predator who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness.” “From his home, in a position of power, Buck manipulates his victims into participating in his sexual fetishes,” prosecutors wrote in court filings. “These fetishes include supplying and personally administering dangerously large doses of narcotics to his victims.”

From the L.A. Times:

The latest victim, identified in court papers as Joe Doe, went to Buck’s apartment on Sept. 4, where Buck “personally and deliberately” administered a large dose of methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Concerned he was suffering an overdose, the man left the apartment to get medical help. He returned to Buck’s apartment on Sept. 11, when Buck again injected him with “two dangerously large” doses of methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Prosecutors say Buck thwarted the man’s attempts to get help. The man eventually fled the apartment and called 911 from a gas station. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Sheriff’s investigators found hundreds of photographs in Buck’s home of men in compromising positions.

Buck faces up to five-plus years in prison, if convicted.