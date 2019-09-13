Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your newsletter ranking 2020 presidential candidates based on what they want to do for poor kids, because—friends, the fact of the matter is—getting the kids into schools, you have to make sure kids hear words on the TV set and you have to play the record player, as words are the key—literally, the key, not a joke—to the whole kit ‘n’ caboodle, and folks, here’s the thing about dirty Nic Maduro, we’ve put a lot of money into fighting the people and—we’re at time?

In this special debate-delayed newsletter drop, we look at what went down in Houston over the course of what felt like 1 million hours Julián Castro observed that Joe Biden is old and forgetful, to which there may be some truth, but is it fair for him to bring that up over a job so inconsequential as president of the United States, and was Biden actually forgetful at the precise moment Castro noted? Beto O’Rourke wants to take your guns and he doesn’t care who knows it. On the Republican side, Donald Trump either fired a walrus or that walrus had already quit, and a new Republican signed up to lose the nomination to him. But first: Will people ever start caring about Cory Booker? Plausibly.