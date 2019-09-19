Disastrous capitalism: Climate change is wreaking havoc on the world, and thanks to good old-fashioned American enterprise, there are already several industrious folks trying to find ways to make money from the coming catastrophe—through the clothes and appliances people will want to buy, the plants that will grow most efficiently in a warmer world, and the steps people will take to protect themselves. Our cover story this week examines: Who stands to profit from civilizational disaster?

Olds: It’s easy for young people to say Joe Biden is too old to be president—but what about his fellow seniors? Christina Cauterucci interviewed a bunch of people over 60, Democrat and Republican, to find out what they thought about the former veep’s many gaffes and memory lapses.

Sads: The artist Chris Ware has long been regarded as the James Joyce of comics. But where the Irish writer was “quite invested in a reader’s pleasure,” Isaac Butler writes, Ware “seems actively hostile to it.” Butler reviews his new graphic novel, Rusty Brown, which, for all its visual inventiveness, “pushes the miserablism so hard that it comes to feel like self-parody.”

Space hottie: In her review of Ad Astra, Dana Stevens describes Brad Pitt’s “preternaturally hot face and body” as a vehicle the film uses to convey its relatable truth: “No matter how far away from Earth we travel, there’s no escaping our own human problems, limitations, and weaknesses.” The remoteness of space and the remoteness of celebrity come together in this hauntingly beautiful film. (Also: Check out Forrest Wickman’s post about Natasha Lyonne’s cameo!)

For fun: My cat is a serial killer.

Niiiice kitty …

Vicky