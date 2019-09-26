Canadian Political Party Admits Editing Disposable Cup Out of Leader’s Photo, Meanwhile in America…

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May before and after the party’s photoshop work. Green Party of Canada

Here is where we’re at, America. In Canada, a political party photoshopped an image of its candidate in order to look more eco-friendly. Canada’s Green Party—which holds just two seats but is polling around 10 percent nationally—admitted to photoshopping a compostable disposable cup out of a photo of party leader Elizabeth May ahead of next month’s election, replacing it with a reusable version and metal straw. Good old fashioned below the belt Canadian politics!

Meanwhile, in America, a political party is taking the opposite, eco-obnoxious approach.

Trump branded plastic straws to slurp up liberal tears for sale on the president’s campaign website. Screenshot