Bollocks: Between the colorful insults, breathless bloviating, and near-complete collapse of governmental control, it’s been a zany week for the United Kingdom as Parliament tries (ever unsuccessfully) to figure out this Brexit mess. If you lost track of what’s been going on between all the news stories and clips of MPs fighting in Parliament, Joshua Keating is here to sum up the entire fiasco for you.

You keep using that word: New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss’ first book, How to Fight Anti-Semitism, comes out next week, and Jordan Weissmann calls it “a bizarre and undercooked exercise in rhetorical bothsidesism.” Weiss looks at the white nationalism behind attacks like the Tree of Life shooting and the left-wing activism of the BDS movement—and argues, with some glaring omissions, that the latter is far more “insidious.” Read Weissmann’s full review.

No fault: Serena Williams’ opponent in the U.S. Open tomorrow, Bianca Andreescu, is an up-and-coming star who’s been dominating the tournament thus far, beating seasoned opponents with a shrewd strategy. Isaac Butler dives into her playbook and explains why, even if she’ll likely lose on Saturday, Andreescu will become a name for you to know

Smoke and mirrors: Over the past few months, hundreds of people across the country have landed in the hospital, suffering from a pneumonialike condition the CDC is associating with vaping. It’s certainly worrisome, and it may be easy to assign blame to the sheer act of vaping, but it’s not quite as simple as that. Shannon Palus explains.

For fun: There’s a Lifetime movie coming out about the college admissions scandal.

Presumably starring Shmelicity Shmuffman and Shmori Shmoughlin,

Nitish