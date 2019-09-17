Tight grip: New reporting from the New York Times over the weekend brought more long-withheld sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to light. But, Dahlia Lithwick writes, the biggest sin exposed by these reports isn’t Kavanaugh’s impeachable character—rather, it’s how deeply every institution that protected Kavanaugh last year is entrenched within the hold of a certain domineering leader.

Damn Commies: It’s the question everybody’s asking in general stores across the Rust Belt: Are left-wing Democratic presidential candidates and representatives appealing too much to out-of-touch Twitter socialists instead of real-life, hardscrabble American voters at large? A lot of prominent political establishment types and Beltway journalists seem to think so, but Ben Mathis-Lilley takes a look at the polling and sees a very different story.

Cover your ears, open your heart: Slate editor Dan Kois’ newest book, How to Be a Family, comes out today. In it, he details the story of how he took his family on a yearlong journey around the world to discover new ways of being together. Read an exclusive excerpt from the book, in which Kois dives deep into that most pleasurable of parenting experiences: understanding why and how children whine. You can also listen to the first chapter of the audiobook in a special edition of Slate’s parenting podcast Mom and Dad Are Fighting.

Wild, wild country: Legendary filmmaker Ken Burns is back with a new documentary miniseries, Country Music, a 16-hour epic that premiered on PBS Sunday night and is airing over the next few weeks. As Carl Wilson writes, the doc contains sweeping historical footage and intimate gleams into the lives of country stars. But, like other works by Burns, Country Music suffers from glaring blind spots, and while the series doesn’t whitewash the genre’s influences, it’s also nowhere near as thorough in its historical outlook as it could be.

For fun: What if action hero Jack Reacher were a real person?

Let’s be real: He’d probably be unbearable,

