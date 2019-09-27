Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, our newsletter ranking 2020 presidential candidates via a formula that is stored in an electronic system at the White House. All of the Surge’s communications with other 2020 newsletter writers at other sovereign publications, including alleged “quid pro quo” agreements to share each other’s newsletters on Twitter, are strictly governed by newsletter-writer executive privilege.





This week, we look at how Donald Trump is about to be impeached??? Joe Biden and his family are at the middle of the precipitating impeachment scandal, and being in the middle of a precipitating impeachment scandal, in any form, is not ideal. Bernie Sanders is trying whatever he can to save his campaign, as is Cory Booker—except for one particular fundraising stunt that he is definitely trying by saying he’s not trying it. One Democratic candidate is standing bravely athwart an impeachment inquiry, a sure Democratic primary winner. And lastly, and with deep regret, one candidate is doing so well that today, on this day, we’re compelled to make Surge History.