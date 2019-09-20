Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, our weekly newsletter that ranks 2020 presidential candidates according to secret documents that Jerry Nadler will never, ever get his hands on.





In today’s pamphlet, we examine how the ground has shifted since last week’s third presidential debate. (It hasn’t.) Bernie Sanders broke up with the Working Families Party, Kamala Harris has been sentenced to Iowa for eternity, Beto O’Rourke took your guns and didn’t even get a thank-you note, President Donald Trump has a decent chance of winning the Republican presidential nomination, and Julián Castro is done. But first …