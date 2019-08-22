Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Drops Out of Democratic Race for President

I know you agree that our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion -- and must be the top priority for our next president. But I’ve concluded that my role in that effort will not be as a candidate to be our next president. pic.twitter.com/Kp8WejuVJy — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 22, 2019

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he is dropping out of the Democratic race for president after his candidacy that put climate change as its number one priority failed to gain support, hovering at or below one percent in national polls. “It’s become clear that I’m not going to be carrying the ball, I’m not going to be the president, so I’m withdrawing tonight from the race,” he said Wednesday night on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

Inslee got in the crowded Democratic race in March, despite being a virtual unkown on the national political scene, aiming to make climate change a pressing political issue that he dubbed the “the most urgent challenge of our time.” Last month, the two-term governor issued a comprehensive climate change plan that aimed at increased enforcement of environmental regulations, as well as expanded investment in energy alternatives and the communities most impacted by the changing climate.

Inslee follows former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper off stage as the threshold for participating in the debates gets higher after the first two contests. The debate stage was expected to get less crowded as now, in addition to having received donations from at least 130,000 donors, candidates must have gotten at least 2 percent in four nationwide or early-state polls in the last month. “As a result, I don’t believe we can compete for the attention and exposure needed to have a reasonable shot at the nomination,” Inslee wrote to supporters about the reality of not being on the debate stage going forward. Inslee is now expected to run for a third term as governor in Washington.

Thank you @JayInslee for fighting every day to make sure that climate change remains a primary focus of this election. Climate change is real and it's a crisis—and I will keep fighting alongside you to take bold action before it is too late. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 22, 2019

Congratulations to @JayInslee on his impactful campaign to bring the climate crisis to the forefront of the national conversation. There is no more important issue facing humanity. Together we will work to pass a Green New Deal and create millions of jobs. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 22, 2019

.@JayInslee brought an important voice to this race, arguing powerfully that climate change damages our health, national security & economy. The people of Washington are fortunate to have a Governor who fights to make their lives better now & to protect our planet for the future. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 22, 2019

Few leaders have done more to shine a light on the climate crisis than @JayInslee. His voice will be missed in this primary but I know he will continue this fight. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 22, 2019

We’re facing a climate crisis, and we must summon the courage to confront it before it’s too late. Thank you, Governor Inslee, for demanding that America meet the urgency of the moment. https://t.co/1qYvBREzS3 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 22, 2019

“Many of the campaigns started with little attention to climate, but since our campaign began, we’ve seen almost every serious candidate put out a climate plan; we’ve seen climate come up in both debates; and we now have two networks hosting nationally-televised climate forums in September,” Inslee said in a letter to supporters. “Most importantly, we have introduced a detailed and comprehensive policy blueprint for bold climate action and transformation to a clean energy economy. We will fight to ensure this gold standard of climate action is adopted and executed by our party and our next president.”