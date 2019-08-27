Update: The Times Sees Clear Evidence of Bedbugs (There Was a Bedbug)

On Monday, New York Times staffers learned that areas on every floor of its New York newsroom contained “evidence of bedbugs.” And now, Slate can confirm that casualties from the resulting investigation include exactly one (1) bedbug, according to an email that went out at 4:42 p.m. on Tuesday:
Dear Colleagues,
After the discovery of very limited evidence of bedbug activity in contained areas of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors, we had professional exterminators thoroughly treat all affected areas last night. (For context, only one bedbug was found on a 3rd floor couch, which has since been removed for treatment. Dogs indicated additional bedbug activity but no physical evidence was found.) Following industry protocols, the areas will again be swept for bedbug activity in two weeks to confirm the issue is resolved.
Precautionary sweeps of the rest of Times-occupied floors will begin this evening on floors 5, 6, 12 and 13. Sweeps of other floors will continue through Thursday, Aug. 29.
We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available. Please direct any questions to Pat Whelan, director, Facilities, at [redacted].
Building Operations
While the newsroom may be tentatively cleared, other floors of the Times Square office have yet to be assessed. Early reports, however, have not been promising.
As always, if you have any information at all regarding the developing bedbug situation at the New York Times, we urge you to let us know.
