Missing the point, again: Next week marks the two-year anniversary of the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Emily Gorcenski, who was there at the scene with other antifa counterprotesters, looks at how politicians like Joe Biden and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe are processing the lessons of that moment—and likely still leaving us unsafe.

Seriously, Nazis: April Glaser explored one of the latest digital meeting spaces for white supremacy: Telegram. Unfortunately, aspects of the app that have brought it to prominence among pro-democracy activists also make it “one of the less-discussed places where white supremacists, violent men’s groups, anti-PC agitators, and trolls of various stripes” have congregated.

Techlash! Anti–Big Tech sentiment has risen among consumers over the past few years, and recently, even coders have started to feel it too. At Stanford University, an incubator for several (in)famous Silicon Valley superstars, students who may once have wanted to work for Facebook and Google are starting to think differently. April Glaser talked to some of them to find out if the makings of a resistance are brewing at the institution.

Liability-free?: Instagram appears to be embracing repost culture, writes Jane C. Hu. But what does this mean for copyright law and copyright infringement, neither of which has successfully caught up to 2019 yet?

