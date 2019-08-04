While Country Focused on El Paso, Trump Tweeted About UFC, Retweeted Praise

On Saturday afternoon, while the country watched in shock as news unfolded about a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed at least 20 people, President Donald Trump sent a pretty presidential statement on Twitter. “Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted at the time. “Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”
All pretty standard fare. Except that a few minutes after the commander in chief sent that tweet it seemed his attention had turned elsewhere. Less than 15 minutes later, he wrote another message praising UFC star Colby Covington, a vocal supporter of the president. “Fight hard tonight Colby,” Trump tweeted. “You are a real Champ! #MAGA.”
The commander in chief then went on to retweet a little praise. He retweeted Fox Business Network contributor Charles Payne who praised “employment stats for Black American in July.” He then retweeted a message from Darrel Scott, a pastor who is a staunch supporter of the president, who praised Trump’s involvement in helping A$AP Rocky when he was detained in Sweden. The commander in chief then retweeted another message from Scott, whom he called “a great guy—and tough!” He followed that up with a retweet from i24 News that features an interview with Scott, who obviously praised Trump.
It seems Trump then heard the way people were not too happy that the president was tweeting and retweeting rather than focusing on El Paso so he sent out a link to a USA Today story about Trump’s response to the shooting. And then he issued a longer statement. “Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act,” Trump wrote. “There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”
Earlier in the day, Trump had retweeted Katie Hopkins, a far-right British provocateur who has compared migrants to cockroaches.
