Trump Golfs and Tweets After Canceling Poland Trip to Keep Track of Hurricane Dorian

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. for Camp David in Maryland on August 30, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said he didn’t want to travel to Poland with Hurricane Dorian looming. So he made a last-minute decision to cancel the trip and send Vice President Mike Pence in his place. But it seems the president had other things on his mind Saturday, when Trump spent a lot of time tweeting and even traveled to his golf club in Northern Virginia for part of the day.

On Saturday morning, Trump left Camp David on Marine One to travel to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. It’s not as if the president had to leave Camp David if he had a sudden hankering for golf. But it seems the single golf hole with multiple tees at the presidential retreat wasn’t good enough for Trump and he wanted to go to one of his 18-hole courses.

In the middle of everything, the president also spent a lot of time on Twitter. Several of those tweets were directly related to Dorian, but lots of others weren’t, including a message about his recently departed assistant Madeleine Westerhout. He also had time to complain about media coverage and praise Sean Hannity while also blasting Democrats and former intelligence officials and implying Americans should thank him for lower gas prices over Labor Day weekend.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump has been receiving hourly briefings on Hurricane Dorian and he “participated in several phone calls.” Pence will take Trump’s place at events in Poland on Sunday and Monday to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. Dorian is now expected to make landfall sometime around Wednesday night and Thursday morning.