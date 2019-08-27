Strategery: Trump blustered into the G-7 summit promising to exert “maximum pressure” on China and Iran. He failed miserably on both counts, admitting to “second thoughts” in his trade war with the former and getting rejected for a meeting with the latter. This erratic performance shows the self-described deal-maker is actually terrible at making deals, Fred Kaplan writes.

In defense of the powerful: Once upon a time, Dave Chappelle was seen as a brave, subversive comedian, unafraid to challenge the country’s most uncomfortable truths and skewer those in power. Now, his latest stand-up special finds him defending publicly shamed celebrities like Louis C.K. and Michael Jackson. Inkoo Kang watched the special to figure out what’s going on.

Duke nuke ’em: Our president has often expressed his desire to nuke hurricanes in order to stop them. That pretty much tracks with most of his reasoning, but wildly enough, he’s not the first to come up with the idea of attacking the weather in order to halt its course. Aaron Mak looks at the history of brain geniuses who wanted to take heavy storms head-on.

Hall of pixels: Do you still find yourself occasionally nostalgic for the internet of yore? Remember how hackneyed old internet-company logos used to look? Heck, remember Netscape? If so, the Version Museum, a digital gallery featuring easy-to-access screenshots of and information about Web 1.0 classics, might be just the thing for you. Jane C. Hu takes a tour of the museum and talks to the people behind it.

For fun: A Q&A with a man who called Bret Stephens a bedbug.

If I ever refer to you as an insect on Twitter, please don’t email my boss (hi, boss),

Nitish