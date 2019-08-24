Trump Says Obvious “Chosen One” Remark Was Sarcastic Because He Was Smiling. He Wasn’t Smiling.

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the press while departing the White House on August 23, 2019 for the G7 Summit in France. ALASTAIR PIKE/Getty Images

Another day brings yet another example of the president of the United States trying to present his own version of reality as the truth. President Donald Trump said he was being sarcastic when he referred to himself as “the chosen one” to fight China on trade. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday night, Trump seemed a bit irritated when asked about his Wednesday words that sparked controversy. “Let me tell you, you know exactly what I meant,” Trump said before departing for the G7 summit in France. “It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And the question like that is just fake news. You’re just a faker.”

Asked about his comment that he's "the chosen one," Trump attacks the reporter who asked it, says, "it was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling ... you're just a faker." pic.twitter.com/bZCpbcFcJy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2019

Trump repeated that assertion on Twitter on Saturday saying that he didn’t realize the comment would lead to media to claim he had “a ‘Messiah complex’” because reporters “knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just … having fun.” How were reporters supposed to know he was joking around? “I was smiling as I looked up and around,” Trump wrote, claiming “the MANY reporters with me were smiling also.”

When I looked up to the sky and jokingly said “I am the chosen one,” at a press conference two days ago, referring to taking on Trade with China, little did I realize that the media would claim that I had a “Messiah complex.” They knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

....having fun. I was smiling as I looked up and around. The MANY reporters with me were smiling also. They knew the TRUTH...And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah. No more trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

It’s difficult to know whether the reporters surrounding Trump were smiling but there is obviously video of Trump’s remarks and the president was decidedly not smiling when he anointed himself “the chosen one” while looking up at the sky.