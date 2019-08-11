Trump Blasts Scaramucci: He Was “Totally Incapable of Handling” White House Job

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Saturday to blast one of his fromer allies, Anthony Scaramucci. The president was so mad at the former White House communications director that he dedicated two tweets to his former friend, saying he “was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling.” The commander in chief complained his former ally is now on television “all the time” as a Trump expert even though he “knows very little about me.” Ultimately, Scaramucci should be more grateful and “remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!”
What raised the president’s ire? Scaramucci had criticized the president for his recent visits to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas following the mass shootings. “So, look, the president didn’t do well on the trip. He probably would be mad at somebody for saying that,” he said on MSNBC on Thursday. “Maybe he’ll tweet something negative about somebody for saying he didn’t do well, but the facts are he did not do well on the trip because if the trip is being made about him and not the demonstration of compassion and love and caring and empathy for those people, then it becomes a catastrophe for him, the administration, and it’s also a bad reflection on the country.”
Scaramucci quickly responded, writing on Twitter that he has “fully supported this president” over the last few years but Trump has recently “said things that divide the country.” In the end though, Scaramucci said he wasn’t surprised by the turn of events. “Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country,” Scaramucci tweeted.
This was not the only time Trump went to Twitter Saturday to complain about something he had watched on television. Earlier on Saturday, Trump blasted Bill Maher, saying he caught his HBO show “by accident.” Maher’s show contained “so many lies,” Trump said. “He is right about one thing, though,” Trump added. “I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes!”
Maher responded by wondering, “How do you see a TV show ‘by accident’?”
