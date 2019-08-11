Trump Blasts Scaramucci: He Was “Totally Incapable of Handling” White House Job

Anthony Scaramucci speaks on the phone as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on July 28, 2017. AFP Contributor/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Saturday to blast one of his fromer allies, Anthony Scaramucci. The president was so mad at the former White House communications director that he dedicated two tweets to his former friend, saying he “was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling.” The commander in chief complained his former ally is now on television “all the time” as a Trump expert even though he “knows very little about me.” Ultimately, Scaramucci should be more grateful and “remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!”

Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

.....other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

What raised the president’s ire? Scaramucci had criticized the president for his recent visits to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas following the mass shootings. “So, look, the president didn’t do well on the trip. He probably would be mad at somebody for saying that,” he said on MSNBC on Thursday. “Maybe he’ll tweet something negative about somebody for saying he didn’t do well, but the facts are he did not do well on the trip because if the trip is being made about him and not the demonstration of compassion and love and caring and empathy for those people, then it becomes a catastrophe for him, the administration, and it’s also a bad reflection on the country.”

Scaramucci quickly responded, writing on Twitter that he has “fully supported this president” over the last few years but Trump has recently “said things that divide the country.” In the end though, Scaramucci said he wasn’t surprised by the turn of events. “Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country,” Scaramucci tweeted.

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

This was not the only time Trump went to Twitter Saturday to complain about something he had watched on television. Earlier on Saturday, Trump blasted Bill Maher, saying he caught his HBO show “by accident.” Maher’s show contained “so many lies,” Trump said. “He is right about one thing, though,” Trump added. “I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes!”

Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show - So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients. Said I was on vacation. Wrong! Long planned fix up of W.H., stay here rather than.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

....cause big disruption by going to Manhattan. Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that...And sooo many other false statements. He is right about one thing, though. I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Maher responded by wondering, “How do you see a TV show ‘by accident’?”

I'm curious, how do you see a TV show "by accident"? https://t.co/n5azf6VgFk — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 10, 2019