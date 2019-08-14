Swedish Court Finds ASAP Rocky Guilty of Assault for Role in Brawl

ASAP Rocky (R) leaves court after the third day of trial over a June street brawl in Stockholm. FREDRIK PERSSON/Getty Images

American rapper ASAP Rocky was found guilty of assault Wednesday by a Swedish court, but will not face any further jail time for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm. The two-time Grammy nominee—whose real name is Rakim Mayers—was taken into custody along with two members of his entourage in early July, charged with assault, and quickly tried by a Swedish court. Rocky said he and his entourage were acting out of self-defense during an altercation with two men who had been following their group. The 30-year-old has said he was treated unfairly by the Swedish criminal justice system because he was black as he and his co-defendants were held in prison for weeks awaiting trial.

Ahead of the trial, the case morphed into a sensational political and diplomatic scrum with President Trump getting involved in the matter advocating for Rocky’s release on Twitter to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. Other artists and celebrities weighed in on the rapper’s behalf further elevating the case in the public eye. Swedish authorities, however, chaffed at the insinuation that what it considered political considerations should influence the judicial process. Rocky was released from jail on August 2 following a three-day trial and allowed to leave the country. On Wednesday, the court handed down a conditional sentence rejecting Rocky’s claim of self-defense, imposing two-year probationary period, and awarding damages “for violation of his integrity and pain and suffering.” The defendants were ordered to pay 12,500 Swedish krona—roughly $1,300, according to NBC News. “Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack,” the ruling said. “Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation.”

The prosecutor in the case argued for a six-month prison sentence for Rocky and his codefendants saying they assaulted the victim while he was on the ground, beating him with a whole or part of a glass bottle. The judge presiding over the trial, however, said that the prosecution had failed to prove the seriousness of the attack warranted a prison sentence. While awaiting the verdict, Rocky returned to touring in the U.S., making his first public appearance Sunday at the Real Street Festival in California. “Hopefully we won’t have to go back to jail or nothing like that, that would be crazy,” he said from the stage. “It was an unfortunate event and I’m just trying to stay blessed.”