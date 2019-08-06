Snake eyes: So, snakes are straight up eating people now, and climate change is likely to blame. Kelsey Arp writes in great detail about the terrifying recent deaths of two Indonesians, who were each killed and eaten by reticulated pythons, and explains why disturbing tragedies like these could become more common.

Causes: The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has been declared a public health emergency, and while it’s good that the world is paying attention to—and hopefully doing something about—the disease, Georgina Ramsay, who visited the country, writes that the newfound focus is overlooking the most important factor playing a part in the epidemic.

Euros, that’s right, plural: Nicknamed “the Bin Laden” for its infamy and elusiveness, the 500 euro bill has long been a boon for money launderers, smugglers, and drug dealers worldwide, providing a more compact way to shuffle around large sums of cash. The European Central Bank decided this year to cease production on the notes, but will that actually stop smugglers? Amos Barshad bids farewell to the notorious bill.

I’m listening: After controversy arose about Apple, Google, and Amazon listening to users through its smart speakers, the three companies have now outlined steps for consumers to opt out of having their voices recorded and stored by Big Tech employees. If you have a smart speaker, Taylor Mahlandt tells you the steps you need to take to avoid being eavesdropped on.

For fun: One man’s fight against feral hogs.

Even a herd of 40 to 60 feral hogs couldn’t drive me from this ostrich farm of mine,

Nitish