Kennedy Granddaughter Found Dead at Family’s Hyannis Port Compound After Apparent Drug Overdose

An honor guard carries the casket of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy across the porch at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, on Aug. 27, 2009. AFP/Getty Images

The 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy was found dead at the family’s Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, compound Thursday, reportedly from a drug overdose. The Kennedy family confirmed that Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Hill, who spent 15 years in prison after being falsely accused of involvement in bombings by the Irish Republican Army, was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after first responders were called to the compound, but authorities have not released a cause of death. “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse,” the Kennedy family said in a statement. “Her life was filled with hope, promise and love.”

“Early this afternoon Barnstable police responded to a residence on Marchant Avenue in Hyannis Port for a report of an unattended death,” the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said. “The matter remains under investigation by the Barnstable police as well as state police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.” Saoirse Kennedy Hill was a student at Boston College, where she was a communication major. While in high school at Deerfield Academy, the New York Times reports, Kennedy Hill wrote about her struggles with depression and mental illness for the student newspaper.

The death adds to the long list of tragedies endured by the Kennedy family. Both John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy were assassinated in the 1960s, and two of their siblings—Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. and Kathleen Cavendish—died in their 20s in plane crashes. John F. Kennedy Jr. was also killed in a plane crash off Martha’s Vineyard with his wife and sister-in-law in 1999. “Several other Kennedys have died young or in accidents, including Ms. Kennedy Hill’s uncle David Anthony Kennedy, who struggled with alcohol and drug addiction and was found dead in 1984 in a hotel in Palm Beach, Fla.,” the New York Times notes. “Thirty years later, when Ms. Kennedy Hill was 16, she wrote in a message to her uncle that she posted online: ‘You were a kind, gentle spirit that went through unimaginable struggles in your life. It saddens me to know that we will never meet in this world, but I know I will see you up in heaven with my grandfather, Uncle Michael, and other family members.’ ”