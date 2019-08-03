Russia Police Arrest More Than 800 in Banned Opposition Protest

Servicemen of the Russian National Guard detain a participant of an unsanctioned rally urging fair elections in downtown Moscow on August 3, 2019. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

Police in Moscow came down hard on protesters for the second weekend in a row as officers arrested more than 800 people who were demonstrating against the exclusion of some opposition candidates from city council elections in September. Prominent opposition activist Lyubov Sobol was among those arrested. Police forcibly removed Sobol from a taxi minutes before the scheduled start of the unauthorized protest that activists had characterized as a peaceful walk.

Numbers vary a bit but OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, said police had detained 828 people. Police claim they detained 600 people and say 1,500 took part in the demonstration but “footage of demonstrations which flared in different parts of Moscow suggested many more had taken part,” reports Reuters. Some of the detentions on Saturday were violent and there are reports of police beating demonstrators with batons. Police also seem to have prepared better for this protest and carried out several detentions before the demonstration was set to begin Saturday.

Police officers detain opposition politician, would-be candidate Lyubov Sobol on her way to an unsanctioned rally urging fair elections in downtown Moscow on August 3, 2019. VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

Although the protest was not as large as it had been a week ago, when almost 1,400 people were detained, it showed how some some opposition activists are willing to endure detention in order to get their message across. Even though the demonstration has to do with local elections, there are hints that the message may be spreading. Around 2,000 people participated in a demonstration in St. Petersburg to support the Moscow protests.