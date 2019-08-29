Great awokening: Over the past few years, Piper Perabo has transformed herself from a starlet best known for Coyote Ugly into a bona fide member of the #resistance. She’s a regular sight at protests and marches and on progressive Twitter feeds, and she takes the work more seriously than you might expect. Christina Cauterucci profiled the actress turned activist.

Like The Walk: Retired Gen. James Mattis reentered the spotlight in an Atlantic interview this week, essentially talking around some criticisms of his former boss. Fred Kaplan recognizes the difficult position Mattis, as a former member of the administration and a career Marine, is in just by almost giving concrete criticisms about Trump—but Kaplan would like to know why nonuniformed former administration employees are largely still mum on the topic.

Rigged: The Arizona Supreme Court is poised to tilt even further right thanks to the machinations of Gov. Doug Ducey and the state GOP, writes Mark Joseph Stern. Arizona’s judiciary nomination commission plans to elevate reactionary Maricopa County attorney Bill Montgomery, whose career “has been defined in large part by startling cruelty toward minorities, especially LGBTQ people.”

Special: New York City might eliminate most of its gifted and talented programs in an effort to desegregate schools. Bruce Holsinger examines the race and class privilege inherent in such programs: “There will always be a stars-upon-thars quality to systems that so visibly identify one group of kids as gifted and another as, at least implicitly, ungifted.”

For fun: Relive Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s first appearance.

