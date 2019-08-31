Shooting in West Texas Leaves at Least Five Dead, 21 Injured

Crime scene tape is seen after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in West Texas and at least five people were killed and 21 others injured. The story is still developing and there is some conflicting information but it seems at least one of the dead was one of the suspected gunmen. Authorities also believe that initial reports of a second gunman may have been mistaken.

“The active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa,” Midland police said on Facebook. “There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.” The gunman was a white male in his mid-30s.

After initial reports claimed the shooting started at a Home Depot in Odessa, authorities are now saying it all began at a traffic stop. The suspect shot the trooper who pulled him over and fled. He proceeded to shoot multiple people before stealing a U.S. Post Office truck.

Earlier, the Midland and Odessa police departments warned on Facebook about as many as two shooters in two separate vehicles, including a U.S. Post Office truck. The Odessa Police Department warned on Facebook about possibly two suspects “currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people.”

*This is a breaking news story and has been updated with more information since it was first published.