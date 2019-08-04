McConnell Fractures Shoulder as Democrats Call on Him to Cancel Recess for Gun Control Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in D.C. on July 30. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder Sunday and is recovering at his home in Kentucky. McConnell’s spokesman said the senator tripped and fell on his patio and now plans to work from home while he recovers. McConnell “has been treated, released and is working from home in Louisville,” David Popp, his spokesman, said. “This afternoon he contacted Sens. Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend.”

McConnell’s injury came on the same day as several key Democrats called on the majority leader to reconvene the Senate to pass gun control legislation after the two mass shootings over the weekend killed 29 people. Among them was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “One awful event after another,” Schumer tweeted as he called for McConnell to “call the Senate back for an emergency session.” The top Democrat in the Senate said his colleagues must “debate and vote” on a background check bill that easily passed the House in February.

El Paso, Dayton, one awful event after another. @SenateMajLdr McConnell must call the Senate back for an emergency session to put the House-passed universal background checks legislation on the Senate floor for debate and a vote immediately. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 4, 2019

McConnell sent out a tweet Saturday saying he was “horrified” by the “senseless violence.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez retweeted that message on Sunday to call out the Senate majority leader, accusing him of “sitting on” the background check bill “since February giving bogus excuses.”

The House passed HR8, a Bipartisan Background Checks Act, *5 months ago* and the Senate has yet to vote on it.



It was one of our 1st major priorities after ending the gov shutdown.



You’ve been sitting on it since February giving bogus excuses.



Care to explain the people why? https://t.co/l5ZSDyPyWw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 4, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders also demanded McConnell “bring the Senate back into session” for the vote. “That’s a first step to addressing our serious gun violence epidemic.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren also called on the majority leader to reconvene the Senate: “We must treat this like the public health crisis that it is.” Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown delivered a similar message while talking to CNN. “I hope that Sen. McConnell would bring the Senate back tomorrow and pass the background check bill and send it to the president. The president must sign it. Period,” Brown said.

Mitch McConnell should bring the Senate back into session immediately to pass HR 8, the gun safety bill that has already passed the House. That's a first step to addressing our serious gun violence epidemic. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 4, 2019

We must treat this like the public health crisis that it is. @SenMajLdr: Bring the Senate back from recess to vote on legislation to address the gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 4, 2019

Sen. Sherrod Brown: "I hope that Senator McConnell would bring the Senate back tomorrow and pass the background check bill and send it to the President. The President must sign it. Period."

Via CNN pic.twitter.com/1OahSSdJrV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 4, 2019

It wasn’t just Democrats who expressed support for returning to Washington. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, said on CBS that he’d “be happy to go back” to work on the issue. “I’d leave tonight. I’ll go tomorrow, it doesn’t matter to me. This is such an important issue,” Scott said.

.@SenatorTimScott on whether he’d return to Washington if a special session is called to take up gun legislation: “I’d leave tonight. I’ll go tomorrow. It doesn’t matter to me.” pic.twitter.com/R8ZYMILfnF — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 4, 2019

Hillary Clinton also spoke up, writing in a tweet that “thoughts and prayers are not enough” before calling on McConnell and Republicans to pass “common-sense gun safety legislation.”