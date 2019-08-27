Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy May Face Criminal Charges After Faking Being Shot by a Sniper

Authorities launched a massive manhunt for the nonexistent sniper last week. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been relieved of duty and may face criminal charges after falsely reporting that he had been shot in the chest by a sniper, sheriff’s department officials said. The hoax led to a massive manhunt for the nonexistent sniper last week.

The deputy, 21-year-old Angel Reinosa, first made the call on Wednesday, when he said he was on his way to his car in the Lancaster, California, station parking lot. On his call for help, he said someone from a nearby government-subsidized apartment building had shot him twice, grazing his shoulder and hitting him directly on the chest, where his bulletproof vest stopped the bullet.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Reinosa returned to the station to receive medical help, and he was then taken to a hospital. But doctors there found no injuries supporting his claim. He did have a smaller wound on his shoulder, but it didn’t match typical gunshot wounds.

Other parts of his claim immediately raised suspicion, according to the Times. The hole in his shirt where he was reportedly hit in the chest was too large. There had been no other 911 calls at the time reporting any gunfire. They found no bullets in the parking lot. When the authorities reviewed his radio call, Reinosa didn’t sound appropriately distressed for having just been shot.

But even though the deputy’s claims seemed immediately suspect, officials decided to treat the reported threat seriously. According to ABC News, the apartment building was placed on lockdown while SWAT teams swept the complex door-to-door. Police snipers patrolled the skies around the area in a helicopter. The manhunt for the nonexistent sniper lasted days.

On Saturday, according to the authorities, the department confronted Reinosa with evidence of his fraud, and he confessed to the fabrication. In a statement Sunday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva stood by the department’s treatment of the threat as a serious one—but apologized to the public for Reinosa’s actions. “As sheriff, I am responsible for my deputies and am embarrassed [and] incredibly disappointed at what this deputy did,” he said in the statement.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told the Times that while authorities did not know why the deputy had done what he did, Reinosa had been “struggling” during his probationary period and was set to be transferred from the Lancaster station. Parris guessed that Reinosa may have been unhappy about the planned transfer.

The Los Angeles County district attorney will take on Reinosa’s case, and Reinosa may be charged with filing a false report about a crime.