“He has destroyed our credibility”: The Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, just endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2020, despite his record of blatantly anti-LGBTQ policies. A few key members of the group have since resigned in protest over the decision, and Christina Cauterucci interviewed one of the defectors, Jennifer Horn, about why she left.

Open doors: Athens, Greece, has become a common area for asylum-seekers to settle, even as the government has cracked down on immigration in recent years. Mercifully, an anarchist-run outlaw neighborhood called Exarchia has opened its doors for refugees to settle within. But what happens when more anti-immigrant ministers take over the national government? Julia Rampen reports on a migrant crisis across the Atlantic.

Duh: After spending an agonizing nine weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, Billie Eilish’s sleeper smash “Bad Guy” has skulked into the top spot. The 17-year-old’s genre-defying hit didn’t so much slay the dragon that was Lil Nas X’s record-breaking “Old Town Road” as hang around long enough to wait for X to tumble. Still, Chris Molanphy wagers, this won’t be Eilish’s last rodeo.

Louisiana fast: The highly anticipated, possibly-sold-out-near-you chicken sandwich from Popeyes is … merely fine. At least, that’s what longtime Popeyes aficionado Justin Peters says. He really did the damn thing using the latest in poultry science, but first check out his bok bok bona fides: “The restaurant ‘caters’ my fantasy football awards banquet each year, by which I mean we all get drunk and eat chicken until we feel sick and have to go home. I cooked and ate an entire deep-fried Popeyes turkey last Thanksgiving.” Talk about dedication.

