Larry Kudlow Says Trump “Wants to Take a Look” at Buying Greenland

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed Sunday that President Donald Trump is really analyzing the possibility of purchasing Greenland. “Look, it’s an interesting story. It’s developing. We’re looking at it,” Kudlow said on Fox News Sunday. Kudlow noted that “years ago Harry Truman wanted to buy Greenland.”
Kudlow then went on to describe the logic behind the interest in purchasing the autonomous Danish territory that was first revealed earlier this week. “Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of valuable minerals.” The Wall Street Journal was first to report word that Trump had floated the idea of buying Greenland but noted it had been conveyed with “varying degrees of seriousness.” Kudlow said he didn’t want to predict what will happen. “I don’t want to predict an outcome,” Kudlow said. “I’m just saying, the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a Greenland purchase.”
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat in the Armed Services Committee, told CBS’ Face the Nation that if the White House is serious about analyzing the purchase his committee should hear about it. “That was a very interesting proposal that was thrown out, but we haven’t heard much about it,” Manchin said. If “that’s the intent” and the idea “has any merit” senators should “hear about it.” But so far, Manchin said, he has only heard what has been publicly reported in the media.
The initial reports about Trump’s interest in the land were met by disbelief in Greenland. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet that Greenland was “open for business, not for sale.” Former Danish prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen wrote on Twitter that the idea “must be an April Fool’s Day joke.”
Support our independent journalism
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary and criticism you won’t find anywhere else. Join Slate Plus.Join Slate Plus