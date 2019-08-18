Larry Kudlow Says Trump “Wants to Take a Look” at Buying Greenland

Locals play soccer on a Saturday on August 3, 2019 in Ilulissat, Greenland. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed Sunday that President Donald Trump is really analyzing the possibility of purchasing Greenland. “Look, it’s an interesting story. It’s developing. We’re looking at it,” Kudlow said on Fox News Sunday. Kudlow noted that “years ago Harry Truman wanted to buy Greenland.”

Kudlow then went on to describe the logic behind the interest in purchasing the autonomous Danish territory that was first revealed earlier this week. “Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of valuable minerals.” The Wall Street Journal was first to report word that Trump had floated the idea of buying Greenland but noted it had been conveyed with “varying degrees of seriousness.” Kudlow said he didn’t want to predict what will happen. “I don’t want to predict an outcome,” Kudlow said. “I’m just saying, the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a Greenland purchase.”

Dana asks Larry Kudlow about purchasing Greenland "The President knows a thing or two about buying real estate" #FNS pic.twitter.com/HeaxR49JuU — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 18, 2019

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat in the Armed Services Committee, told CBS’ Face the Nation that if the White House is serious about analyzing the purchase his committee should hear about it. “That was a very interesting proposal that was thrown out, but we haven’t heard much about it,” Manchin said. If “that’s the intent” and the idea “has any merit” senators should “hear about it.” But so far, Manchin said, he has only heard what has been publicly reported in the media.

Manchin has visited Greenland and says “it’s melting.” He says he hasn’t heard anything about the U.S. purchasing Greenland outside of news reports, but he expects the Senate Armed Services Committee will hear about it “if that is the intent.” pic.twitter.com/sx0E06pAbY — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 18, 2019

The initial reports about Trump’s interest in the land were met by disbelief in Greenland. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet that Greenland was “open for business, not for sale.” Former Danish prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen wrote on Twitter that the idea “must be an April Fool’s Day joke.”

#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale❄️🗻🐳🦐🇬🇱 learn more about Greenland on: https://t.co/WulOi3beIC — Greenland MFA 🇬🇱 (@GreenlandMFA) August 16, 2019

It must be an April Fool’s Day joke ... but totally out of sesson! https://t.co/ev5DDVZc5f — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) August 15, 2019