Disses: In the wake of last week’s standoff that left six police officers wounded, U.S. Attorney William McSwain is blaming progresive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for fostering “lawlessness” and “disrespect for law enforcement.” It’s an unprecedented rebuke from a federal prosecutor to a local one, but it’s in keeping with Attorney General William Barr’s openly stated disdain for the progressive prosecutor movement, Maura Ewing writes.

Sensitivity: Did you read the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project? It’s a pretty powerful work that recontextualizes the history of American slavery—and it also happened to make a lot of supposedly patriotic conservatives quite angry, for some reason. Ashley Feinberg takes a look at this pretty silly reaction.

General patent: Something Big Tech companies like to do often is patent strange, bizarre things—for instance, Amazon patented a system that would keep employees in cages. Reports of these arrangements tend to lead to a lot of alarm, but Rose Eveleth investigated what’s actually going on and explains why this activity may be less alarming than you might think.

Return of the Mack: In the past few months, a steadily increasing number of House Democrats has come out in support of beginning impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Thus, our highly scientific Impeach-O-Meter is back, wherein we monitor the situation and determine how likely House Democrats are to vote to impeach Trump before the end of his first term. In this week’s edition, Ben Mathis-Lilley notes that a very high-ranking House Dem has expressed his support of impeachment and analyzes what this situation may mean for rallying his more-reluctant colleagues.

For fun: In which a typical hipster named “Paul Ryan” abandons his heartland roots to sip lattes with other coastal elites.

Not sure I like to see it,

Nitish