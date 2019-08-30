Gillibranding: Kirsten Gillibrand came into the 2020 presidential field as a high-profile senator, a righteous moral force, and a champion of women’s rights. Yet her campaign consistently lagged, to the point where she didn’t qualify for the third Democratic debates and subsequently dropped out. Susan Matthews diagnoses the Gillibrand campaign and figures out what happened.

Phone a friend: Are you an iPhone user? If so, you may have heard the news about various iPhones receiving malware that would allow hackers to steal personal and location data. Josephine Wolff tells you what you need to know about this latest breach and what you should do next.

Poor adulting: Earlier this week, the Maryland Court of Appeals upheld a verdict claiming that a 16-year-old who’d sent a sext to two people was guilty of distributing child pornography. Mark Joseph Stern goes into the details of this case and explains why it is an unjust and dangerous ruling in several ways.

It’s true, la la la: The Hot 100 has been upended once more, this time by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita.” Chris Molanphy digs into how this made-for-charting pop earworm finally found its way to chart-topping success. Hint: It’s not exactly a lyrical masterpiece: “Many of the lyrics in Mendes’ half sound as if they were ghostwritten by a travel agent.”

For fun: Two Slatesters determine which streaming service has the best animated logo.

Ba-bummmmmmmmmmmmm,

Nitish