Though Warren has to show she can grow from her white nerd base, at least she has a base. What Kamala Harris would give for a base! Look at this freaking CNN national poll. Jesus. Harris is at 5 percent, down 12 percentage points from her high-water mark following the first presidential debates in late June, and a tie for fourth place with Pete Buttigieg. Is there a base that we can detect within that group, at least? A specific demographic for whom she’s a top choice? She is fifth among men, fourth among women, fifth among whites, fourth among nonwhites, fifth among 18 to 49 year olds, and fourth among those 45 and over. She is fourth among both those making less than $50,000 and those making more. She is fourth among college graduates and fifth among noncollege graduates. She is fourth among liberals and fifth among moderates and conservatives. She has tried to come across as moderate to moderates and liberal to liberals. It has left her with the acceptance of both groups but the support of neither.