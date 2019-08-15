Bibi in a corner: Israel announced today that it would deny entry to Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, reversing its earlier approval of their planned trip—and capitulating to Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign against the Democratic congresswomen. “This is a problem of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s own making,” Joshua Keating explains.

Fiddling while Rome burns: Haven’t you heard? We’re barreling toward a recession. Jordan Weissmann breaks down the inverted yield curve and all the other warning signs and argues that the Trump administration should be borrowing money now to save the planet from climate change.

Missing person: In the novel Where’d You Go, Bernadette, the titular mom is the “absence the story revolves around,” Dana Stevens writes; in the new film adaptation, she is in almost every scene. That change deflates the mystery of Bernadette’s disappearance, but Stevens says there’s still plenty to savor in Richard Linklater’s complex, humane portrayal of the central mother-daughter relationship.

Anti-surveillance but make it fashion: As facial recognition systems become more widespread, so do methods of evading those ever-watchful eyes. One such method: clothing and makeup designed to deter or confuse algorithms. Jane C. Hu writes that this practice may work on electronics but is super effective at drawing the human eye: “Some designs, like … bold hairstyles and geometric makeup patterns that evade algorithms, look most at home on a catwalk model.”

For fun: Jeremy Renner has an Amazon store.

