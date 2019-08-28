Gratitude, attitude: Conservative politicians and pundits have taken a warped view on immigrants: Because America has accepted many of them, and a large number of those people have thrived within the American system, they should be forever grateful to the nation, and any criticism of it is fundamentally a betrayal. Lili Loofbourow explains the perverse logic behind this worldview and how it drives attacks on Ilhan Omar and other immigrants of color.

Ineffective Brother: April Glaser writes that, since the shooting in El Paso, Texas, law enforcement has been very closely monitoring social media threats. Will that prevent another shooting? It’s unclear: “We don’t know whether these threats would have been followed by shootings had police not acted, or whether they would have been reported to law enforcement absent the El Paso and Dayton shootings. What is certain is that right now, police are taking social media missives that promise violence very, very seriously, for good reason.”

Senate season: Democrats are looking to flip the Senate next year, so some Dems are already putting out their audition tapes. Over in Massachusetts, Joe Kennedy III has announced that he’s considering a primary run … against a Democrat. Jim Newell asks: Why? Down in Georgia, ex-gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has made clear that she doesn’t want to run for the Senate, even as Sen. Johnny Isakson announces plans to vacate it at year’s end.

Crime in space! You may have heard the story about the astronaut who allegedly stole her partner’s identity, making history as, possibly, the world’s very first space criminal. It’s rather tame as far as crimes go, but as humans continue to settle in space, more drastic crimes will inevitably occur. Jane C. Hu figures out what we should do if our future holds more space crimes.

For fun: Watch the official trailer for The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen.

That’s probably fun, right?

Dawnthea