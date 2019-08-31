Hurricane Dorian Strengthens to Category 4 but May Skirt Florida After Shift Toward Carolinas

In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 4 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:40Z August 31, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. Handout/Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian approached Bahamas as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm packing 145mph winds Saturday, when it also shifted slightly making it likely that it will avoid hitting Florida directly. Yet even as the National Hurricane Center said there had been a “notable change” in Dorian’s path that could keep the eye of the storm out at sea it also warned that its course was unpredictable. “It should be noted that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty,” the Hurricane Center said.

8/31 8 AM EDT: There's been a notable change overnight to the forecast of #Dorian after Tuesday. It should be stressed that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty pic.twitter.com/GSds0bKunM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also sounded a cautionary word, urging residents to stay alert and emphasizing that even without a direct hit, Dorian could still cause dangerous storm surges and flooding. Meterorologists agree it’s way too early to rule anything out. “It’s important to stress that this doesn’t paint Florida as out of the woods yet,” said Kathryn Prociv, a meteorologist for NBC News. “Florida is still very much in the red zone.”

President Trump also weighed in on the shifting hurricane Saturday, warning that South Carolina “could get hit MUCH harder than first thought” and adding that “it’s moving around and very hard to predict.”

Looking like our great South Carolina could get hit MUCH harder than first thought. Georgia and North Carolina also. It’s moving around and very hard to predict, except that it is one of the biggest and strongest (and really wide) that we have seen in decades. Be safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

For now forecasters say Dorian looks likely to move near or over a portion of northwestern Bahamas Sunday and approach the Florida east coast late Monday at which point it would move up the Southeast coastline, with Georgia and the Carolinas at risk for landfall on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The National Hurricane Center is warning of “strong winds and life-threatening storm surge” along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina by the middle of the week.

Significant impacts could also occur even if the center of #Dorian stays offshore. With the change in the forecast, the risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/7yI3bxa8ti — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

“The coastline has expanded so we want to make sure that those residents in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina are definitely starting to make their preparatory actions,” Jeff Byard, associate administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery at FEMA, said on ABC Saturday.