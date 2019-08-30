Everything You Should Know About Hurricane Dorian

People wade through a flooded parking lot before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian on Friday in Miami Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian is set to make landfall in southeastern Florida late Monday or early Tuesday, putting many residents at risk on a tourism-heavy holiday weekend. The storm has already strengthened to a Category 3, and it is expected to intensify. It is expected to be the strongest hurricane to hit the Miami area since Andrew in 1992 struck as a Category 5.

Here is what you need to know about Hurricane Dorian.

It could hit Southern Florida as a Category 4.

Dorian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane on Friday afternoon, and forecasters believe it is likely to intensify into a Category 4, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm may have already reached Category 4 status by the time it reaches the Bahamas on Sunday.

That could mean winds of more than 130 miles per hour—the kinds of winds that can rip roofs off buildings. Heavy rains will put the areas hit at risk of dangerous floods. And residents of the Bahamas and Floridians living on the eastern coast should be prepared for possible storm surges over the next few days. According to the Capital Weather Gang at the Washington Post, the timing of the hurricane for Florida is particularly bad: This weekend was already set to have some of the highest tides of the year.

Dorian is likely going to slow down or stall as it reaches Florida.

This is bad news, as slow hurricanes prolong the damage. It’s possible the hurricane could linger for more than two days. And more time in one place means more condensed rainfall. According to the Post, most deaths from hurricanes in recent years have been the result of flooding.

There’s still some uncertainty about its path.

The storm is projected to hit Florida, but it could affect Georgia and the Carolinas too after landfall. It is currently expected to swing to the North once it hits Southern Florida and travel up the state. But other models show it moving across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane’s relatively small size makes its path harder to predict. Regardless, it will likely affect most of Florida.

A state of emergency has been declared.

You can expect that most grocery store bread aisles will have been largely cleared out, as Florida residents prepare for the possibility of inaccessible roads and long stretches without power. President Trump, who canceled his trip to Poland because of the storm, approved an emergency declaration, clearing the way for federal funds to be used in the aftermath. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency, which he later expanded to cover all the counties in the state. State officials have not, however, ordered any evacuations yet.

Scooters have been rounded up.

The city of Miami has ordered dockless scooter companies such as Lime and Bird to remove their electric scooters. According to NBC News, the city is concerned that the scooters could become dangerous projectiles under hurricane winds. Some scooter companies have also removed scooters in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando.

So far, Star Wars Land is continuing its opening weekend, undeterred.

Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando had its grand opening on Thursday, and thousands showed up. The highly anticipated $1 billion opening is considered the biggest event of the year for the city’s various theme parks, with crowds easily outnumbering those at the California location’s opening in the spring. Disney has not announced any closings to its parks, and CNN reported that a large number of fans are sticking it out with hopes that even if they’re kicked out for the actual storm, they’ll be able to line up again the next morning. During past major hurricanes, hotels in the theme park’s complex remained open even as the park itself was closed.