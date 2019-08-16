Flagging: Following the recent wave of deadly mass shootings, the Senate actually seems like it will be ready to pass legislation on gun control—no, really!—with the support of Republican leadership and … even President Donald Trump? At least, that’s what Trump has been saying, but Congress needs a firm commitment that will be indisputably difficult to earn. Jim Newell reports on the best opportunity for gun control in six years.

Muppet mentality: Four years ago, Sesame Street made a big step forward with the introduction of Julia, a Muppet with autism, created in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network. However, the organization recently decided to break ties with the show, and several other autism activists are also furious with the Sesame Workshop. What caused this turnaround? Sara Luterman explains the situation.

Left, right, left, right: The U.K. seems inevitably headed for a no-deal Brexit in October—that is, unless Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn can do something about it. But will Parliament support the controversial Corbyn should he attempt to take action? Joshua Keating looks at whether the Brits will either shoot themselves in the foot, or shoot themselves in the foot in a slightly different manner.

A new wave: Carl Wilson reviews the new album from feminist rock legends Sleater-Kinney, a project colored by the context of strife both internal (the departure of drummer Janet Weiss, the inclusion of St. Vincent in production duties) and external (the political moment). Wilson examines the dominant position the band has held in the music world over the past quarter-century, and how its sound—and mood, and world—is changing now.

For fun: What kind of music might you hear at an alien-themed festival?

Do YOU believe in life after Earth?

Nitish