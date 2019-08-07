Five years later: The team at What Next kicked off a three-part series this morning to mark the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Missouri (which is on Friday). Brown’s death at the hands of a local police officer sparked massive protests and is integral to the creation of the Black Lives Matter movement. Check out the show, which first looks at what we didn’t see during the worst night in Ferguson, or read Mary Harris’ conversation with Slow Burn host Joel Anderson, who was there.

The Irishman: In many ways, the pinnacle of successful gangland life is one “based on a true story” movie treatment to forever cement mobsters’ actions. And in a forthcoming Netflix/Martin Scorsese collaboration, Frank Sheeran’s purported life and crimes (killing Jimmy Hoffa, his best friend, among them) could eclipse all of its mafia-like predecessors. Except, writes Bill Tonelli, Sheeran probably lied about everything.

Elsewhere: Josh Keating has some analysis on Mexico’s tough diplomatic position in a post–El Paso world—and whether the neighboring country should really want any skin in this particular game. Josh also took a look at the catastrophic droughts in Somalia, which are rapidly becoming a horrible new normal for the African country. Meanwhile, Angle contributor Nitish Pahwa has the latest on India’s decision to revoke a 65-year-old order about Kashmir’s autonomy.

Owe my soul to the company store: In the future, some space settlements will be commercial ventures, where workers rely on their corporate overlords to supply everything needed to sustain human life—i.e., the perfect conditions for company towns. Christopher Mellon and Dennis Wille imagine the exploitation of workers in space as on Earth and look at the signs—from companies like Facebook and Amazon—that this future may be closer than you think.

For fun: Maybe the president is just blind.

Glasses are the least of my worries,

Dawnthea