Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Says White Supremacy Is a “Hoax” and a “Conspiracy Theory”

Days after a shooter walked into an El Paso Walmart fueled by a belief in white supremacy—complete with an online manifesto warning that white people in America were being replaced by foreigners—Fox News host Tucker Carlson decried the concept of white supremacy as a “hoax” and a “conspiracy theory” being pushed as a power grab by Democrats.

Carlson sneers at the prospect of white supremacy, confining his definition of it to those who are literal members of the KKK, which he says amount to a small portion of the country.

…the whole thing is a lie. If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably. It’s actually not a real problem in America. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country was able to fit inside a college football stadium. I mean, seriously. This is a country where the average person is getting poorer and the suicide rate is spiking. White supremacy, that’s the problem. It’s a hoax. Just like the Russian hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on.

“They’re making this up,” he concluded. “It’s a talking point, which they are using to help them in this election cycle.”