Law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/Getty Images

A mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas has killed several people, the city’s mayor, Dee Margo, said. Law enforcement officials are not giving many details but Margo told local NBC affiliate KTSM that three suspects are thought to be in custody. Police had said earlier there were reports of multiple shooters at the scene. Early reports claim there were a total of 18 people shot inside the Walmart but the extent of the injuries was not clear. KTSM later reported 18 people were killed, citing an unnamed officer at the scene but there has been no official confirmation.

“Scene is still Active,” El Paso Police wrote on Twitter. “We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure.”

At least three business were on lockdown in the area around the Cielo Vista Mall. One restaurant that was on lockdown opened its doors when three Walmart employees ran there for refuge, according to CNN. “We never thought it would be so close to us this time,” Oscar Collazo, the manager of nearby Landry’s Seafood house, said. “You see on the news all the time, but you don’t think it could happen here until it does.”

The shooting comes days after two men were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Mississippi on Tuesday and less than a week after three people were killed at a shooting that broke out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.