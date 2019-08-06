Could Mexico’s Terrorist Probe Into El Paso Shooting Be Just What’s Needed to Confront American Gun Culture?

A makeshift memorial for victims of Walmart shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019. MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

The Mexican government said Monday it will launch a terrorism investigation into the deadly weekend shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed eight Mexican nationals and left six hospitalized. The move comes as the alleged shooter’s manifesto—posted online shortly before the shooting began—said the deadly attack was “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” The targeting of Hispanics in the border town prompted the Mexican government to get involved, taking bolder first steps than the American government and its president. “We consider this to be an act of terrorism. In this case, it was carried out in the United States, but it was terrorism against Mexican citizens,” Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters Monday. “It will be the first investigative case of this importance in the history of Mexico regarding terrorism in United States territory.”

Mexico’s assertiveness in undertaking what would be a groundbreaking terrorism probe across the border could prove particularly influential by highlighting deficiencies in the U.S. legal code, particularly around guns. Ebrard said Mexico could push for the shooter—who currently faces one state count of capital murder but will likely face additional federal charges—to be extradited to Mexico to stand trial. He also said Mexican authorities could target the mechanisms of American gun culture by pursuing a case against the sale and distribution of the weapon used by 21-year-old shooter Patrick Crusius. El Paso police say Crusius purchased the weapon legally in the U.S., which could make Mexico’s potential legal case even more significant.

The comments by Mexico’s foreign minister build on the country’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s assertion the day after the shooting “that Mexico would push to make sure that authorities would be held accountable in the case because they allowed ‘excesses’ such as the ‘indiscriminate use of arms,’” according to Reuters. That is clearly a jab at the American legal system writ large for its sanctioning of weapons of violence and American leaders, like President Trump, that are fomenting racial conflict. Mexico’s case may be subsumed by more robust charges in the U.S.—or American pressure—but if Mexican authorities don’t feel enough is being done to prosecute, a case across the border could be a unique and effective way to put America’s gun culture on trial.