Tragedy, again: In the wake of two deadly mass shootings this weekend, Republicans are blaming video games—rather than guns or white supremacy—for the violence. There is a connection between gamer culture and these tragedies, writes Evan Urquhart, but it’s not what you’d think. Elsewhere, Tom Scocca smartly traces how taking the concerns of racists seriously got us here: “Polite media outlets have been full of these defenses of racism, or defenses of the feelings of white people with racist opinions, since Trump’s victory.” And Daniel Byman points out that right-wing terrorists have now killed more people on U.S. soil than jihadis have since 9/11.

Unleashed: Toddlers are unpredictable creatures, prone to bolting at sudden whims and desires. So why don’t more parents use harnesses to corral them? Rebecca Onion looked into the history of child leashes and tried to get to the bottom of all the judgment that seems to surround their use.

My free speech is more important than your free speech: Michigan Republicans are suing the state over an independent redistricting commission that voters approved last year to combat partisan gerrymandering. The problem, the Republicans say, is that the commission infringes on their First Amendment rights. Essentially, they’re arguing that they have a constitutional right to make our democracy less democratic, explains Leah Litman.

Ageless: Quentin Tarantino has openly expressed his disgust for “geriatric” directors and said he won’t be making movies anymore by the time he’s 60. But with his latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Keith Phipps argues, the now–56-year-old filmmaker proves he’s the rare director who shouldn’t retire.

For fun: Enjoy Richard E. Grant’s undying love for Barbra Streisand.

As fierce and loyal as ever it was,

Abby