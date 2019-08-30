DNC to Block Iowa Democrats’ Plan to Hold “Virtual Caucus” for Presidential Vote

Caucus attendees sign in as they arrive at a Democratic Party Caucus at Jackson Township Fire Station on Feb. 1, 2016 in Keokuk, Iowa. MICHAEL B. THOMAS/Getty Images

Citing security concerns, the Democratic National Committee will move to block state party efforts to establish “virtual caucuses” where registered absentee voters can submit their voting preferences by phone. Iowa Democrats have pushed to create a six-day voting period in order to expand the voter base able to participate in the often hours-long caucus voting process. Voters would be able to submit ranked choice candidate preferences that would then be added to their district’s tally when Iowa formally kicks off voting in the 2020 race on Feb. 3. During internal deliberations on the voting system, however, DNC security officials said last week they had “no confidence” the virtual voting system was safe from hackers.

“The D.N.C.’s leadership concluded that the technology that exists is not secure and poses too large a risk of interference from a foreign adversary, according to officials with knowledge of the deliberations,” the New York Times reports. “Several presidential campaigns expressed concern to top party officials that Iowa’s results could be compromised, people familiar with the discussions said Thursday.”

The effort by Iowa—and Nevada—to expand the vote virtually comes in response to DNC rule changes adopted last year mandating that states holding caucuses come up with ways to expand voter access and allow voters to register their preferences without having to attend what can be an arduous caucus voting process. The national party also recommended caucus states switch to primary-style voting. Nine states that held caucuses in 2016 will hold primaries this time around, including Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, Utah, and Washington. That leaves just six caucus states in 2020.