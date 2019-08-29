Woman Sues Denver After Giving Birth Alone in a Jail Cell

The county jail in Denver where Diana Sanchez alleges she was forced to give birth alone in a dirty cell. Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Denver claiming that she gave birth alone in a dirty jail cell while jail officials passively monitored a video of her cell. The woman screamed for help but was given nothing but an absorbent pad to lie on, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District court.

Diana Sanchez labored for four or five hours in her jail cell, she said in the lawsuit, even though she told the staff multiple times throughout the morning that she was in need of help. According to her complaint—backed up by evidence from the surveillance video, which staff were responsible for monitoring and which captured the entire incident—a nurse came in moments after she gave birth to check on the baby. According to KDVR, he had been watching from outside the cell.

Sanchez’s painful experience occurred more than a year ago, and her son survived, despite the lack of any medical supervision. But she told KDVR last year that doctors told her after she eventually arrived at the hospital—she was checked out of the jail more than a half-hour after giving birth—that she could have bled to death. “They put my son’s life at risk,” she told KDVR at the time. “Like at least him—he deserves a chance, you know?”

Along with the city, the lawsuit names the Denver Health Medical Center, which is tasked with providing medical care at the Denver County Jail, as well as six nurses and staffers at the jail who, she said, knew she was in active labor.

“The pain is indescribable,” Sanchez told KDVR in 2018. “And what hurts me more, though, is that fact that nobody cared.”

Sanchez had been booked in jail for two weeks over identity theft charges, according to KDVR. She was heavily pregnant, but when she gave birth, she was still days away from her due date. On July 31, 2018, she told a deputy at 5 a.m. that she was having contractions, she said. As the pain worsened over the course of the morning, she repeatedly begged for help.

In internal documents reviewed last year, the deputies blamed the nurses, claiming they had told a nurse before 10 a.m. that Sanchez’s water had broken and that she was yelling from the pain. The nurse allegedly “did not seem alarmed and stated, ‘Isn’t she already going out (to the hospital)?’ ” The deputy answered that Sanchez was scheduled to be taken to the hospital after all new detainees had been booked. According to the lawsuit, that process could take hours. The nurse allegedly responded, “OK,” and didn’t ask for an ambulance.

The baby was born at 10:44 a.m., an hour after her water broke. A nurse called an ambulance at 10:45 a.m. According to the report, the nurse couldn’t find a clamp for the umbilical cord and had to call the fire department for help.

A spokeswoman told KDVR on Wednesday that the sheriff had ordered a review of the incident. The investigation, which wrapped up months ago, had found that the deputies “took the appropriate actions under the circumstances and followed the relevant policies and procedures,” she said. “Policy has since been clarified that when an inmate is in labor, an emergency ambulance will be called.”

Sanchez’s attorney called the findings “profoundly disappointed” and questioned how the deputies could have acted appropriately when a woman was forced to deliver a baby on a bench in a jail cell by herself.