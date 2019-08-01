2 fast 2 furious: The second round of Democratic debates is over, and hardly any time was spent on foreign policy—“probably the biggest deal that the next president … will have to deal with,” Fred Kaplan notes. The candidates did spend a lot of time on health care—so much that Jordan Weissmann thinks they should wear hats to differentiate their approaches. Meanwhile, Henry Grabar thinks Julián Castro made a compelling case for impeachment. See all of Slate’s coverage of the debates—including who really needs to drop out already.

There he goes again: The Atlantic recently published long-hidden audio of Ronald Reagan making racist comments in a phone conversation with Richard Nixon. Josh Levin looks back at Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign—during which President Jimmy Carter, among others, accused the candidate of fomenting racism—and notes how much more sinister many of Reagan’s campaign events look in light of these newly unearthed comments.

Chink in the armor: The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act has long been considered an impenetrable shield for the gun industry, protecting manufacturers from liability when guns are used to kill people. But there’s reason to hope for change on this front: Nicole Allan looks at the novel legal strategies that are punching holes in gun sellers’ immunity.

What we’ll endure: Jennifer Kent created a horror insta-classic with The Babadook, and her new film The Nightingale (out tomorrow in the U.S.) takes a harder, unflinching look at the horrors of the colonization of Australia. For some viewers, the subject matter may be too horrific; Inkoo Kang explains in her review.

For fun: Petra Solano was the MVP of Jane the Virgin.

No one will ever wear shorts better,

Vicky