Outsiders: This week’s debates demonstrated that the Democratic Party is changing and that the moderate positions that once so defined the party no longer have their power, whether the establishment likes it or not. Lili Loofbourow explains how this shift is manifesting in not just some of the top candidates but in many of the lower-tier candidates—and their fan bases—as well. Speaking of those outside candidates, one of them unexpectedly made the top spot in this week’s edition of the Surge, our weekly campaign newsletter. Who’s this brave new warrior? It wasn’t Marianne Williamson, although Rachelle Hampton did talk to some of her most fervent supporters about why she appeals to them.

Impunity: On Thursday, an appeals court ruled that a school cop who’d seized and handcuffed a nonviolent black 7-year-old for 20 minutes was, in fact, acting “reasonably.” And in July, another court ruled in favor of a cop who’d accidentally shot a child while trying to shoot his peaceful dog. Mark Joseph Stern explains the doctrine that allowed these cops to get away with this brutality, and highlights the presidential candidate who’s pledged to reform this system.

“It was me, him, and six girls”: Convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein had two interests it’s said: sex and science. How did those worlds interact? Daniel Engber talked to some of the mostly male scientists who passed through Epstein’s inner circle to find out. “Epstein walks into the conference with two girls on his arm … [and] was in the back, on a couch, hugging and kissing these girls,” one professor recalls.

For fun: One small rule tweak that would make basketball so much better.

Hopefully our next president will make this federal law,

Nitish