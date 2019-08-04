Multiple Fatalities Reported in Mass Shooting in Dayton, Ohio

The skyline of Dayton, Ohio, in 2004. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas killed at least twenty people, police are investigating another mass shooting, this time in Dayton, Ohio. The Dayton Daily News reports multiple fatalities from a shooting that took place at 1:22 a.m. outside Ned Peppers Bar in the city’s Oregon District. The Dayton Police have tweeted that they were able to quickly respond, and that ten people, including the shooter, were killed:

#OregonDistrict #update Lt. Col. Carper: at 1:22am active shooter situation began in oregon district. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

According to the New York Times, at least 16 people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, just over a mile away, but their conditions were still unknown. The Dayton Daily News also reports that “walking wounded” were also being directed to the Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center, both slightly further away, so these numbers may rise. The FBI is also on the scene, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (937) 225-6217.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.