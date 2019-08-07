Cyntoia Brown, Sex Trafficked Teen Convicted of Murder, Is Released After 15 Years in Prison

Cyntoia Brown was released from prison Wednesday after serving 15 years for killing a man who sex trafficked her when she was 16. Screenshot/CBS

Cyntoia Brown was freed from a Tennessee prison Wednesday after her life sentence for killing a man was commuted to 15 years. Brown, now 31, was 16 years old when she ran away from her adoptive parents’ home and became a victim of sex trafficking. She was living at a motel with an abusive pimp who forced her into prostitution when she was picked up by a 43-year-old real estate broker at a Nashville restaurant in 2004. She went back to Johnny Allen’s home in return for $150 to perform sex acts. Later that night, Brown, who testified she was worried Allen was going to kill her, shot and killed Allen in his sleep, grabbed money and two guns from the house, and fled.

Despite her age and circumstances, Brown was tried as an adult and convicted by a Davidson County, Tennessee, jury on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, carrying a life sentence that left her ineligible for parole until 2055. Brown’s case slowly gained attention over the years as an apparent miscarriage of justice, first among local activists and then a PBS documentary, before the case made national headlines garnering celebrity backing from Rihanna, LeBron James, and Kim Kardashian West, among others.

Under mounting pressure, Tennessee’s then-Gov. Bill Haslam agreed to commute Brown’s sentence in January, setting her release date as Aug. 7—15 years to the day after she was arrested. “Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16,” Haslam, a Republican, said in January. “Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life.” While in prison, Brown earned a high school equivalency diploma, an associate degree with a 4.0 grade-point average from Lipscomb University, and was working on a bachelor’s degree. “Numerous Department of Correction employees and volunteers attest to her extraordinary personal transformation while incarcerated,” Haslam said, “which will allow her to be a positive influence on the community upon release.”

“I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation,” Brown said in the statement after her release. Brown’s lead lawyer Charles Bone said of her release: “When her story is told in much greater detail, the words which describe her success include redemption, education, rehabilitation, salvation, mercy and freedom.”