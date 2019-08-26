Hint of Lyme: Chronic Lyme, the mysterious tick-borne illness that’s hard to define and harder yet to diagnose, has received a lot of attention lately—first-person essays, Porochista Khakpour’s memoir, a feature in New York magazine. Shannon Palus wondered what everyday doctors thought of the mainstreaming of the disease. As much as the physicians she talked to want to help patients afflicted with Lyme, the standard 15-minute rushed appointment isn’t ideal for these situations, they said. “Our medical system is just not set up for diagnostic dilemmas,” admitted one pediatrician.

Unsolved mysteries: Why are so many women so fascinated by true crime? And how come, with the recent boom in popularity, the genre hasn’t shaken its shameful “guilty pleasure” designation? Laura Miller explores those questions and more while reviewing a new book on the topic by Rachel Monroe.

Tent City, USA: Hey, Joe Arpaio is back! The notoriously racist former Maricopa County sheriff wants his job back. Jeremy Stahl reminds us why that would be a terrible idea.

Media matters: “Journalism has been among the heroes of the #MeToo movement,” writes Dahlia Lithwick. But journalism alone won’t get us out of this mess. The institutional and legal methods for addressing sexual harassment and abuse are still deeply flawed, but the solution is not to give up on them.

For “fun”: Our president continues to not know the difference between England and the U.K.

Hate to have to side with Piers Morgan on this one,

Abby