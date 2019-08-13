From the ground: It may not be at the top of the news cycle anymore, but the migrant crisis at the southern border is still a thing. Immigrant children are still being kept in awful conditions, and the government wants to build more shelters to hold them. Teresa Mathew talked to a former center supervisor and a pediatrician who’s treated children from these centers to get accounts of what it’s like to work—and live—in U.S. migrant shelters.

Greetings from Luton, U.K.: Inkoo Kang reviews Blinded by the Light, a new film following a young Pakistani man who emigrates to England in the late ’80s and falls in love with the music of Bruce Springsteen. Kang finds that, although it indulges in some classic tropes, it’s a surprisingly smart film about the immigrant experience and “an exuberant, unmistakable middle finger to Brexit and the xenophobia that fueled it.”

Coming of age: Check out our new series on puberty, featuring five pieces on the things you need to help you and your child weather that stormy but ultimately wonderful stage of growing up. Author Bonnie J. Rough explains the best ways you can bond with your teen during adolescence. Nick Greene shows off the best equipment for those new to shaving. And Slate staffers explain the advancements made with regard to books about puberty, bra options, and period technology that offer better options for teenagers today.

The Biles II: Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast possibly ever (and definitely the greatest right now and for a while), will have a third gymnastics skill named in her honor once she competes a double-double (a double somersault with a full twist in each flip) in the fall. It’s so difficult that women’s gymnastics might even have to create a new difficulty level to properly recognize it. Rebecca Schuman calls Biles’ continued domination of the sport nothing less than history-making: “When she finally does hang up the grips for good, [Biles] will have changed the gymnastics alphabet.”

For fun: The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation has been released.

