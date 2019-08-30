Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, our campaign newsletter ranking 2020 presidential candidates according to bribes that the Democratic National Committee pays us.





This week, the field for the third Democratic debate was set and only 10 candidates made it. One candidate who didn’t make the cut responded with dignity by quietly exiting the presidential race and pledging to work hard to support the eventual nominee, one complained to Tucker Carlson that the Democratic Party is corrupt, and another would be sad that he spent more than $10 million failing to make a debate except it doesn’t matter because he’s a billionaire, and this is all a silly game with play-money. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is losing his mind over the economy and Joe Walsh is losing his presidential campaign to Donald Trump. Oh, and for about 10 seconds it looked like the Democratic front-runner might have collapsed, but he didn’t.