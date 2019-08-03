US Warned Sweden of “Negative Consequences” in Relations if ASAP Rocky Not Released

US rapper A$AP Rocky (R) leaves the district court in his car after the third day of the rapper’s trial over a June street brawl on August 2, 2019 in Stockholm. FREDRIK PERSSON/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky landed in the United States late Friday night, shortly after he was released from custody in Sweden while awaiting the verdict in his trial on assault charges. Testimony in the trial ended Friday. The rapper’s release came shortly after the U.S. government warned of “negative consequences to the U.S.-Swedish bilateral relationship” if A$AP Rocky wasn’t released quickly. The letter, which was dated Wednesday and written by the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O’Brien, said Washington “wants to resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the US-Swedish bilateral relationship.” The letter leaked on Swedish media and were also published by CNN and NBC News.

Sweden’s prosecutor-general, Petra Lundh, replied to the letter essentially saying there was nothing that anyone could do since the courts are independent. “No other prosecutor, not even I, may interfere with a specific case or try to affect the prosecutor responsible,” Lundh wrote. “Furthermore, when a person is charged and the case is brought before a court, only the court can decide, during or after the trial, whether or not to release the person or decide on supervised detention.”

A private jet lands at Arlanda airport on August 2, 2019, to pick up US rapper A$AP Rocky who has been under trial at the Stockholm district court for three days facing charges of assault, over a June street brawl. FREDRIK PERSSON/Getty Images

Rocky, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested along with David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel on July 2 and charged with assault amid accusations that they beat 19-year-old Mustafa Jari in central Stockholm on June 30 . A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and claimed he acted in self defense. During the three-day trial a key witness changed her testimony and said she didn’t see the rapper hit Jafari with a bottle although she did claim she saw him assaulting Jafari. The judge released A$AP Rocky, along with Rispers and Corniel, from custody while awaiting a verdict and sentencing expected on August 14. A few hours later they landed in Los Angeles on a private jet. After he was released, A$AP Rocky wrote an Instagram post in which he thanked his “fans, friends, and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks,” which he characterized as a “very difficult and humbling experience.”

President Donald Trump celebrated the news in a tweet: “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” The involvement of a top diplomat whose job usually involves freeing hostages in countries without a properly functioning judicial system illustrates just how much interest Trump took in the case over the past few weeks. The president got involved after Kim Kardashian West appealed for his help following a suggestion fro her rapper husband Kanye West. That led Trump to speak directly to the Swedish prime minister about the case and Rocky’s lawyers “had a direct line to Jared Kushner,” according to the New York Times.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019