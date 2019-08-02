On Tuesday night, CNN’s debate moderators came ready to scrutinize Bernie Sanders’ and Elizabeth Warren’s plans for ambitious public spending programs. Anchor Jake Tapper was specifically interested in setting off a discussion between Warren, Sanders, and the more avowedly moderate candidates over whether the progressives’ initiatives would alienate fiscally cautious swing voters. However, almost all of the more-centrist candidates with even outside chances at winning the primary had been placed in Wednesday’s debate, and the one who was present on Tuesday—Pete Buttigieg—likes to present a personality that’s gentle and reasonable, not confrontational. Therefore, the job of being Bernie and Warren’s foil fell to Delaney, the nondescript ex-congressman and businessman from Maryland who has been legit campaigning for president for two solid years now without breaking 1 percent in the polls. Delaney took the job eagerly, jumping into the unexpected spotlight for back-and-forths with Sanders and Warren during which he called single-payer coverage an “extreme” idea built on “fairy-tale economics” that would trigger hospital closings and alienate “half the country.” He later took a shot at the Green New Deal and, as his reward for all of it, earned himself the ire of every online leftist in America and got victimized by Warren in one of the cleaner political takedowns you’ll ever see outside of a Sorkin script. But he also got the top spot on the Surge because now everyone knows who he is!